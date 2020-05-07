J&K National Panthers Party chairman put under ‘house arrest’, later released

While former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for another three months on Thursday, former minister and J&K National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh was once again put under house arrest at his office in Gandhi Nagar for some time by the UT police and was later released.

Since August last year when the Centre revoked Article 370, he along with other leaders of opposition parties had been put under house arrest but his “saga” continued in the Covid-19 lockdown as well.

“I was about to stage a demonstration against gross discrimination being meted out to Jammu region, be it youth, SRO 24, termination of 181 paramedics and a slew of other issues when police put me under arrest in my own office. They later released me and asked me to head straight to my house,” Singh said.

“Never before was Jammu and its youth treated so shabbily by any previous dispensation in the erstwhile state of J&K. While there are no takers for the concerns of the educated youth of the Jammu region, the common man, the civil society, and the employees class too were bearing the brunt of the highly apathetic approach of the UT administration at the behest of their New Delhi masters. The unemployed, underemployed, the contractual and other temporary class of employees of the Jammu region were the worst affected section with no attention whatsoever being paid by the present regime to address their bonafide concerns. The health employees of the Jammu region appointed under SRO-24 had been arbitrarily terminated while allowing their Kashmir counterparts to continue in service,” he said.

He said that repressive measures adopted by the BJP government won’t stifle his voice.