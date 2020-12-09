Sections
J&K Panch, sarpanch bypolls: 63.08 %, 59.71% voter turnout fourth phase

Bypolls for panch seats were held in 215 constituencies and for sarpanch seats in 50 constituency

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:48 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

Voters queue up to cast their vote during the fourth phase of the district development council elections in Ganderbal . (Representative Image/HT File Photo )

State election commissioner KK Sharma on Tuesday said that 63.08% and 59.71% voter turnout was recorded on Monday in the fourth phase of vacant panch and sarpanch bypolls.

He said that bypolls for panch seats were held in 215 constituencies. Jammu division recorded a 82.29% turnout and Kashmir division recorded 62.31% voter turnout.

Similarly, 59.71% voting was registered in vacant sarpanch constituencies in 50 constituencies. Jammu recorded 76.53% polling while 46.23% voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout of 97.59% for panch bypolls, followed by Jammu with 84.19% and Doda with 83.73%. Similarly, Budgam district topped with 65.35% voter turnout in Kashmir division followed by Kupwara with 64.87% and Ganderbal with 63.75%.

In sarpanch bypolls elections, Ganderbal recorded the highest voter turnout at 67.45% in Kashmir division, followed by Baramulla with 61.76% and Kupwara with 61.13%.Reasi topped the polling percentage at 83.62% in Jammu division, followed by Jammu at 83.35% and Rajouri at 83.16%.

