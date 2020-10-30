Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / J&K Police arrest two LeT associates in Handwara; seize firearms

J&K Police arrest two LeT associates in Handwara; seize firearms

A case had been registered and investigation begun, said police spokesperson

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Representational Image.

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

On the basis of specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements, the police, along with 21 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battallion CRPF, had established nakas at different locations in Handwara and were checking vehicles and pedestrians.

Also read | LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir’s Kulgam, says senior police official

“During checking at Chinar Park, Handwara, two persons on a bike appeared suspicious. They tried to escape on spotting the search party and so, were apprehended,” the spokesperson said. He said that the duo identified themselves as Liyakat Ahmad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir of Hyen Trehgam, Kupwara.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. During questioning, it surfaced that they work with LeT terror outfit as associates and were about to distribute the arms and ammunition among terrorists in South Kashmir,” the spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation was begun.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST
LeT behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir, says senior police official
Oct 30, 2020 17:12 IST
EC revokes Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status for multiple code violations
Oct 30, 2020 17:54 IST
Bengal boy beaten to death as parents support us, says BJP; cops call it suicide
Oct 30, 2020 17:45 IST

latest news

‘Murder plot of Janata Dal Rashtravadi Party’s Sheohar candidate hatched in Tihar jail’: Police
Oct 30, 2020 17:59 IST
NASA’s moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on US election
Oct 30, 2020 17:57 IST
Wanted to show what we do, the toll it takes:Cop turned author Karnal Singh
Oct 30, 2020 17:57 IST
2 arrested from Punjab in Bengal BJP leader’s murder
Oct 30, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.