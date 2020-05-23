Sections
Home / Cities / J&K principal secy reviews Chenab Valley Power Projects

J&K principal secy reviews Chenab Valley Power Projects

Rohit Kansal was shown the layout and major components of 1000MW Pakal Dul and 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric projects.

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Jammu

JAMMU:  Rohit Kansal, principal secretary, power development, inspected Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Limited corporate office, Jammu on Friday.

Principal secretary was shown the layout and major components of 1000MW Pakal Dul and 624 MW Kiru hydroelectric projects.

Present status of construction works of Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar hydroelectric projects were also explained to Kansal through a detailed presentation. Kansal was also informed about benefits from the projects to the UT and local people. Kansal advised the management for early completion of the projects and also promised that efforts shall be made for early start of Kwar project.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM asks cultural department to study if shooting for TV shows can resume
May 23, 2020 00:34 IST
Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension
May 23, 2020 00:31 IST
Army gives final salute to its hero Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
Shiv Sena attends Opposition meet called by Congress chief
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.