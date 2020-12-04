Sections
J&K recorded 12 Covid deaths, 544 fresh cases

Officials said that 256 people tested positive in Kashmir and 288 in Jammu. While four persons succumbed to the diseases in Kashmir, eight died in Jammu.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 more deaths and 544 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the total Covid count of UT to 1,12,256 and death toll to 1,730.

They added that 1,05,537 people have recovered in the UT so far after 647 people recovered on Friday. There are 4,989 active cases in the UT. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 31.12 lakh. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 84 more people tested positive, followed by Pulwama at 23 cases.

Till date, 7.98 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 21,561 in home quarantine, 4,989 in isolation, and 30,229 under home surveillance. Besides, 7.40 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

