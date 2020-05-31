J&K records 105 fresh Covid-19 infections, tally rises to 2,446

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 105 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 2,446, officials said.

Of the new cases, 90 are from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu division, officials said.

The fresh infections were reported in seven districts of the Kashmir valley, taking the tally in the division to 1,943. With 24 new cases, the highest jump was in Anantnag while 17 more people tested positive in Kulgam followed by Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara with 15, 11 and 10 cases respectively. There were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

“50 out of the 510 samples tested at CD Hospital were found to be positive. Among these, 16 are pregnant women, 10 from Baramulla, five from Kulgam and one from Anantnag,” said J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan. “An employee of the hospital has also tested positive,” he added.



In Jammu division, new cases were recorded in Jammu, Ramban, Kathua, Samba and Rajouri districts, taking the division tally to 503.

Also, nineteen more patients were discharged on Sunday—three from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir. So far, 927 people have recovered in J&K. At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,111 and 380 in Jammu division.

This is for the fifth day in a row that more than 100 people tested positive for the virus in a day.

The biggest single-day spike of 177 cases was reported on Saturday while there was an increase of 128 new infections on Friday. The first Covid-19 case in the UT was detected on March 09.

So far, 28 patients have died in J&K—25 in Kashmir division and three in Jammu division.

Till date, 1.72 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 38,572 in home quarantine, 45 in hospital quarantine and 46,419 under home surveillance. Besides these, 86,289 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

