Sections
Home / Cities / J&K records 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,467

J&K records 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 3,467

Of the new cases, 100 people have tested positive for the virus in Kashmir region and 43 in Jammu division.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Srinagar/Jammu

(HT File)

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 144 fresh infections and three deaths due to Covid-19, officials said.

The total number of positive cases in the Union territory is now 3,467 and the death toll has risen to 39, officials said.

Of the new cases, 100 people have tested positive for the virus in Kashmir region and 43 in Jammu division.

J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan, said two patients died due to the virus in Kashmir on Saturday. “A 70-year-old man from Shopian who was admitted at the Chest Disease hospital died in the morning while another elderly patient from Handwara who was admitted in SMHS hospital died in the afternoon,” he said.



Medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said, “A 62-year-old woman from Jammu’s Miran Sahib area has died due to the virus in the morning. The woman had comorbidity like congestive cardiac failure, chest infection and fluid in lungs.”

Officials said there are 2,302 active cases in the UT—1,646 in Kashmir and 656 in Jammu. A total of 1,126 patients have recovered, so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Civil contractor murder: Cops recover car used in crime
Jun 06, 2020 21:04 IST
Working out in open, gym owners in Ludhiana demand permission to resume business
Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
After Covid-19 subs, Atherton bats for ‘Hospital Substitutes’
Jun 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Details of 35 schools set up as exam centres in Ludhiana not updated on PSEB portal
Jun 06, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.