J&K records biggest single-day spike with 177 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 2,300

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 177 people testing positive for the disease, raising the tally to 2,341, officials said.

Of the new 177 positive cases, 125 were reported in Kashmir while 52 were in Jammu division, a government statement said.

Fresh cases were reported in all the 10 districts of Kashmir valley, taking the total tally in the division to 1,853.

The highest number of cases were reported in Barmualla (40) followed by 26 in Srinagar, 19 in Anantnag, 16 in Shopian, 14 in Ramban, 13 in Udhampur, 10 in Budgam, seven in Samba, six each in Kathua and Rajouri.



Of the 671 samples tested for Covid-19, 48 were found positive, said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19.

“Among the positive cases, 10 are pregnant women, five each from Anantnag and Baramulla districts and one patient is from district police lines Baramulla,” he said.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Sambha, Doda and Rajouri districts, taking the division tally to 488.

Thirty-three more patients were discharged after being cured – 16 from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir. So far, 905 out of the total 2,341 cases have recovered, 791 of those are from Kashmir and 117 are from the Jammu division.

Currently, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,037 and 368 in Jammu.

To date, 1.65 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 36,538 in home quarantine, 56 in hospital quarantine and 43,514 under home surveillance. Besides these, 83,684 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

