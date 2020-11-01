Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / J&K registers 4 deaths, 540 new virus cases

J&K registers 4 deaths, 540 new virus cases

Officials said 369 more people have tested positive in Kashmir and 171 in Jammu

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

Representative Image/HT

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded four deaths and 540 fresh coronavirus infections. The Union territory’s tally of positive cases has mounted to 95,325 and the death toll is 1,482.

Officials said 369 more people have tested positive in Kashmir and 171 in Jammu. Three people succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and one in Jammu division.

So far, 87,517 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased to 91.8 %—the highest so far. There are 6,326 active cases in J&K.The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.24 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu district at 108, followed by 22 in Udhampur. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 153 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 87.

Till date, 6.57 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,437 in home quarantine, 6,326 in isolation, and 44,977 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.89 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR set for dominant win over RR
Nov 01, 2020 23:11 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal to start online filing, hearing of cases
Nov 01, 2020 23:16 IST
Balbir Singh Sidhu flags off sewer cleaning machines in Mohali
Nov 01, 2020 23:15 IST
Online classes for college students to start from November 2
Nov 01, 2020 23:13 IST
26 people arrested for betting on IPL match
Nov 01, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.