J&K registers 4 deaths, 540 new virus cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded four deaths and 540 fresh coronavirus infections. The Union territory’s tally of positive cases has mounted to 95,325 and the death toll is 1,482.

Officials said 369 more people have tested positive in Kashmir and 171 in Jammu. Three people succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and one in Jammu division.

So far, 87,517 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased to 91.8 %—the highest so far. There are 6,326 active cases in J&K.The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 23.24 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu district at 108, followed by 22 in Udhampur. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 153 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 87.

Till date, 6.57 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,437 in home quarantine, 6,326 in isolation, and 44,977 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.89 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.