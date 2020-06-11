Sections
Home / Cities / J&K reports 1 death, 67 fresh Covid-19 infections

J&K reports 1 death, 67 fresh Covid-19 infections

The total number of cases in the Union territory have climbed to 4,574 and the death toll is 52.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

(AP)

Sixty seven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 4,574, officials said.

Of the fresh infections, 24 were recorded in Jammu division and 43 in Kashmir. Among these, 26 patients have a travel history, the officials said. The highest jump in Covid-19 cases in the Kashmir division was witnessed in Anantnag where 13 more people tested positive while other districts saw single digit increase. In Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in five of the 10 districts.

Also, a 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district in south Kashmir died due to the virus on Thursday. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 52.

Official said she was admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on June 7. The woman was suffering from inflammation of gall bladder with hepatic flexural growth and died after having a cardiopulmonary arrest while being treated at the infectious disease ward of the SKIMS.



Active cases in J&K stand at 2,702 and 1,820 patients have recovered so far. Meanwhile, 149 more patients—30 in Jammu division and 119 in Kashmir—were discharged on Thursday.

Till date, 2.27 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 41,312 in home quarantine, 25 in hospital quarantine and 55,395 under home surveillance. Besides these, 127,530 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sabarimala temple shut for devotees for now; Kerala CM, BJP trade barbs
Jun 11, 2020 21:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news
Jun 11, 2020 21:00 IST
Maharashtra on brink of another grim Covid-milestone with highest single day spike
Jun 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Schools, parents have increased role to play to ensure kids’ mental health during Covid-19: Experts
Jun 11, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.