J&K reports 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 5,406

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 108 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 5,406, officials said.

Four more people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 67.

A 70-year-old patient from Khanpora locality in Baramulla district died at SMHS hospital in the evening. Another patient, a 65-year-old man from Shopian district also died at the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

“Late evening, two more people, including a 70-year-old man from Budgam who was suffering from pneumonia and a 65-year-old woman from Srinagar who had bilateral pneumonia succumbed to the infection,” an official said.

Of the new cases, 27 are from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir.

Also, 133 more patients have recovered and were discharged on Wednesday. The number of cured in J&K has now reached 2,900.

Officials said the highest number of cases at 27 were reported in Shopian district while 17 fresh cases each are from Srinagar and Udhampur districts. Srinagar has the highest number of 337 active cases followed by Baramulla at 298.

According to an official statement, 13 were found infected at SKIMS Bemina after 565 samples were tested. “22 more COVID-19 patients, including a12-day-old baby, have been discharged,” an official at the hospital said.

At the SKIMS laboratory, out of 2,144 samples 58 were found positive. So far, 2,82,268 samples have been tested in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Conduct aggressive awareness campaigns in districts: L-G to officials

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the containment strategy for COVID-19 in the UT. The meeting was convened on the sidelines of interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers and heads of the states/UTs to discuss situation emerging post Unlock 1.0. Murmu stressed on conducting aggressive awareness campaign in the districts, especially those with more number of cases, led by deputy commissioners, SSPs, health officers.

He also called for increasing the testing for the disease and advised officials to use the data from the ‘Swasthya Nidhi’ app for mapping and identifying those vulnerable to Covid-19. He said people should be encouraged to download the Aarogya Setu app.