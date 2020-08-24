J&K reports decline in hospitalisation, experts say complacency may cause surge in Covid-19 cases

Doctors have warned that people should not be complacent until a vaccine comes up. (HT File)

Restrictions have finally been lifted from Kashmir valley and the number of Covid-related hospitalisations have come down. However, with residents disregarding standard operating procedures (SoPs) such as wearing masks and observing social distancing, experts say their complacency may lead to a surge in cases in the near future.

Doctors say there has been a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalised in the region over the last 10 days. Primarily, because most patients with mild symptoms are undergoing treatment at home. Only those in a critical condition are being hospitalised, which has reduced the demand for oxygen cylinders. Only a fortnight ago, there was rampant chaos in health institutions with no beds available.

“Up until a fortnight, I would examine around 15 to 20 patients with bilateral pneumonia. However, now I see five to six patients a day, which is a good sign,” said a senior consultant at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar.

Government Medical College and Hospital, Baramulla, medical superintendent Dr Masood said, “The situation has stabilised. People are no longer panicking and patients are getting adequate attention. “Though fatalities are also taking place. It is true that fewer people are being hospitalised. The government’s decision of allowing Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms to recuperate at home has also reduced the burden on hospitals. “At present, there are 50 beds available for Covid-19 patients.”

‘DO NOT TAKE VIRUS LIGHTLY’

GMC, Srinagar, social preventive medicine head Dr Salim Khan said only patients with moderate to severe symptoms are being admitted to hospitals. He said the number of cases being reported had come down after the lockdown.

“People must follow SoP’s, which is integral to bring down Covid-19 cases. We should not take this disease lightly and must follow protocols.”

At Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), one of the leading hospitals in Kashmir, the patient influx has come down. “There are fewer Covid-19 patients at the hospital. Earlier, we had 276 patients, now only 140 patients remain,” says medical superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said. He, however, said the reason why fewer people were reporting to the hospital must be studied. “Getting less patients is a good sign, but we must not lower our guard,” he cautioned.

Doctors have warned that people should not be complacent until a vaccine comes up. “Many people are not wearing masks and following social distancing. Some people are arranging marriage ceremonies and family functions, which could prove detrimental in the coming days,” said Dr Amjid of GMC, Srinagar.