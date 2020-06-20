J&K reports six deaths, 154 new infections

Six people succumbed to Covid-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while 154 fresh cases were reported in the region.

This has taken the total fatalities in J&K to 81.

As per an official spokesperson, the new Covid-19 cases include 19 security forces personnel whose samples were tested at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here.

Among these fresh infections, 28 pertained to Srinagar district, which currently has the highest positive cases (396) and 19 deaths. With 21 testing positive on Saturday, Baramulla now has 302 cases and 13 deaths.

Of the six fatalities, most were old and suffering from other diseases.

On Saturday, 142 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals across J&K. So far, 3,336 patients have recovered and 2,417 are active cases in the Union territory.

A senior health officer said not only the death ratio is low, the number of recovered patients is higher than the active cases in the UT. “For us, the situation is well under control despite cases being reported on a regular basis,” the officer said.

So far, officials said, 3,01,209 samples have been tested in J&K and 2,51,788 have been enlisted for observation in 20 districts of the UT.

A SKIMS spokesperson said 1,936 samples were tested at the hospital lab on Saturday and 55 tested positive. While at SKIMS Bemina Covid-19 centre, 24 tested positive out of the 538 samples collected from Budgam and Srinagar districts.