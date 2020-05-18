J&K reports three Covid deaths, 106 fresh infections take count to 1,289

Three people died due to Covid-19 in the Valley on Monday, taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 16, officials said.

Officials said two women, in their late 60s, and a 75-year-old man died at Srinagar’s Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment of the disease.

“The man had been shifted two days ago while the two women were shifted on Monday from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in a critical condition,” said Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent at the CD hospital.

The man, a stroke patient, and one of the women, suffering from Thyroid cancer, were from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The other woman was from Kulgam district and was admitted at the surgical ICU of SMHS as a case of sub-dural hemorrhage.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 in the morning and was shifted to CD hospital where she suffered a cardiac arrest and died,” said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, 106 persons, including 55 police personnel and five doctors from three hospitals, tested positive for the virus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 1,289.

Of the fresh infections, 94 were reported from Kashmir division- Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Shopian, Kupwara, Budgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts, where the tally has risen to 1,129. In Jammu division, 12 people from Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua,Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda and Jammu district have tested positive.

Among the new cases are 55 police personnel from district police lines in Anantnag and five doctors from three hospitals in Srinagar.

The test results of the doctors came a day after a 29-year-old woman, who was earlier treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital by ENT specialists and then tested positive for Covid-19, died at the CD hospital.

“Five doctors tested positive—four of them were treating a Covid positive patient. No one is immune to the infection. Please take precautions,” tweeted Dr Naveed Shah, head of chest medicine at CD hospital.

Dr Salim Khan said three of the doctors are from the ENT department at SMHS, one from Government Dental College and one from SKIMS, Bemina.

A jump of 59 cases was recorded in Anantnag, 12 in Srinagar and 12 in Kulgam while there were single digit jumps in rest of the districts of the Valley.

Moreover, 34 more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of the Valley on Monday.

Out of 1,289 positive cases—549 in Kashmir and 60 in Jammu division– have recovered so far. Active cases in Kashmir stand at 567 and 98 are in Jammu.

Till date, 11,4788 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance—29,208 in home quarantine, 89 in hospital quarantine and 18,300 under home surveillance. Besides, 66,511 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.