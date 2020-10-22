J&K’s Covid cases cross 90,000 mark

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 10 deaths and 584 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 90,166.

Officials said 392 people tested positive in Kashmir and 192 in Jammu.

Of the 10 fatalities, six were in Kashmir division and four in Jammu taking the total death toll to 1,412.

The number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 reached 80,802 in Jammu and Kashmir after 710 people were cured of the disease. The recovery rate rose to 89.6%, the highest so far.

The active cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped to settle at 7,952 owing to the 710 cured patients - 311 in Kashmir and 399 in Jammu.

Of the total deaths so far, 944 were in Kashmir and 468 in Jammu.

August has witnessed 326 deaths, 478 fatalities in September and in October so far, 231 persons have lost their lives due to Covid .

The recovery rate has continuously improved in the past one month. So far, in October, 23,878 patients have been cured as against 15,096 fresh infections.

October has also witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. As against an average of 1,245 daily novel coronavirus cases in September, October has recorded an average of 686 cases daily till date.

Also, in terms of fatalities, the average daily deaths in October are around 11 against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far has crossed 21 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 103, followed by 22 in Kishtwar.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 127 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 104.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18,247 cases and 340 deaths followed by Jammu district with 16,555 cases and 243 deaths.

Till date, 6.37 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 19,765 in home quarantine, 7,952 in isolation, and 51,461 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.57 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.