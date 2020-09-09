J&K’s Gandh Top landslide: Villagers live under constant threat, demand rehabilitation before winter

Residents of Rasleek Gaderan village have been living under constant threat since a massive landslide last week damaged at least a dozen houses in Gandh Top area on Ramnagar-Basantgarh axis in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

A local said, “The area has become a sliding zone and the hill is still sinking. At least 12 houses were damaged on September 5. Those who have lost their houses and belongings are very poor and mostly work as labourers in Himachal Pradesh and other states.”

The villagers have urged lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to compensate and rehabilitate the families, who have lost their houses and fields to the landslide. The Udhampur district administration has evacuated 40 families so far.

Basantgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vivek Modi said, “As many as 12 houses were damaged in the landslide. We have prepared 12 files for necessary action. Majority of those affected have been accommodated by their relatives and friends. The administration has also accommodated a few families at a government school and a community hall.”

The SDM said the authorities are assessing the damages. “The district commissioner will look into all the cases pertaining damage to houses, agricultural and horticultural land. At least a square km has come down,” he added.

He said the villagers have proposed a survey of the entire area by experts from the Geological Survey of India. “Once the debris is cleared, experts will be roped in for the purpose. It was not a sliding zone and even the locals are shocked about what unfolded on September 5. Experts will trace the root cause but for now the restoration of the affected stretch is our priority,” the SDM said.

The road link between Ramnagar to Basantgarh, especially from Majori onwards near Gandh Top remains snapped since September 5. “Though buses are plying on either side of Gandh Top, commuters have to cross one km long affected stretch on foot,” he said.

“Regular traffic is affected because the road is sinking. Once debris is cleared, the PMGSY will restore the stretch,” the SDM added.

According to a rough estimate, around 300 kanals of land (15 hectares) has been destroyed in the landslide. In 2014, as many as 40 villagers were buried alive in a landslide following incessant rains at Saddal village in Panchari Hills of Udhampur.

Former MLA RS Pathania said, “A constant threat looms large over the remaining houses in the area and I fear that it is another Saddal in the making. Around 20 to 30 houses have developed cracks and hence cannot be used. The administration has so far not acted promptly. I have taken up the issue with the DC and lieutenant governor with a request to provide them an alternate land where they could be rehabilitated before the onset of winter.”