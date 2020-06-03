Sections
Home / Cities / J&K sees 139 fresh infections, 1 death in Valley

J&K sees 139 fresh infections, 1 death in Valley

With this, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 2,857.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The UT administration on Wednesday confirmed 139 fresh cases of Covid-19, with 30 from Jammu and 109 in Kashmir division.

Apart from this, 54 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals, including one person from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir.

As per the daily bulletin, of 2,857, 1,816 are active cases, while 1,007 have recovered and 34 have died – four in Jammu and 30 in Kashmir division.



Out of the 1,89,364 samples tested, 1,86,507 have turned out negative till June 3, 2020.

Till now, 1,93,145 travellers and contacts of suspected persons have been enlisted for surveillance, which included 44,389 persons in home and institutional quarantine. Total 93,222 persons have completed their surveillance period.

In the districts, Bandipora has 24 active cases after 9 tested positive on Wednesday. Srinagar saw 14 fresh infections taking the total active cases to 169. Anantnag has 193 active cases, Baramulla 161, Shopian 93, Kupwara 222, Budgam 55, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 264 and Pulwama 92.

Similarly, Jammu witnessed 10 new infections taking its active cases to 124. Udhampur has 45 active cases, Samba has 35, Rajouri 35, Kathua 53, Kishtwar 9, Ramban 137, Reasi 11, Poonch (10 new cases) has 58 active cases, while Doda has 25 active cases.

