J&K tally breaches 1,500 mark with 21 deaths

A corona positive woman died at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS) in Srinagar on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the Union Territory to 21.

Eighty fresh cases were tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the UT’s count to 1,569. First case was reported in J&K on March 9.

Officials said that a 55-year-old woman, a resident of Botengo Anantnag, who was admitted in SKIMS on May 6, died in the morning.

“She had come in a critical condition with sepsis and multiple organ failure. We tested her for Covid-19 and she turned out positive for the virus. She was on ventilator and lost her life on Saturday,” said medical superintendent of SKIMS, Farooq Jan.

So far 21 persons – 19 in Kashmir division and two in Jammu division – have died in J&K due to the disease.

Officials said that of the 80 new positive cases, 59 were reported in Kashmir division, while 21 were tested positive in Jammu division.

“ In J&K, 80 new positive cases have been reported since our update yesterday (Friday),” a government statement said.

In the 10 districts of Kashmir division, fresh cases were reported in Anantnag, Kulgam, Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla,Kupwara and Pulwama districts, taking the count in the division to 1,330.

A jump of 36 cases was recorded in Kupwara district, while there were single digit jump in other districts of the Valley.

Of the fresh cases in Kashmir, 14 tested positive from the 620 samples tested at CD Hospital, said nodal officer Covid, government medical college, Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan.

“Among today’s positive cases, a doctor, who is a resident of Habak in Srinagar but posted in Bandipora, tested positive for the virus,” he said.

In Jammu division, the cases were recorded in jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Kishtwar and Poonch districts, taking the tally to 239 there.

“54 more patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals, two from Jammu and 52 from Kashmir,” the official statement read.

In Srinagar, 21 persons were discharged from Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, bringing down the active cases to just above 50.

“ Good things take time. Srinagar’s 21 COVID +ve persons discharged after recovery at JLNM Hospital. Commendable efforts of docs & strength of patients. We now have 50 active cases. Efforts to #BreakTheChain will pay dividends,” tweeted deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary.

So far 774 out of the total 1569 cases have recovered from the disease, which means a recovery rate of 49 per cent. Of the recovered , 702 are from Kashmir and 72 from Jammu division.

At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 609 and 165 in Jammu.

Till date, 1.30 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 32,056 in home quarantine, 74 in hospital quarantine and 26,686 under home surveillance. Besides, 70,586 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

3 fresh cases in Ladakh

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Ladakh on Saturday, taking the tally to 49.

Officials said that all three patients were residents of Kargil, had travel history and were in institutional quarantine.

“Two Iran returnee ( residents of Kargil ) under Institutional Quarantine at #kargil have tested #COVID19 Positive. One Student who returned from Jammu ( resident of Kargil ) tested #covid19 Positve. The student was in institutional quarantine. Now shifted to Covid Hospital,” tweeted commissioner secretary,health and medical education,Ladakh, Rigzin Samphel.

Total active cases in UT are six, five in Kargil and one in Leh.