J&K to be power surplus after MoUs with NHPC: Admn

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said it has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and that it will attract Rs 35,000 crore investments besides ensuring 24-hour power supply in the UT.

The MoUs were signed between Power Development Department (PDD), NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation in presence of Lt governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister of state (MoS) for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh and Union MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh while various projects of PDD aimed at augmenting power supply in J&K were also inaugurated.

“Historic day as mega hydro power projects to make J&K a power surplus region in the country. MoUs signed for implementation of 850 MW Ratle HEP and 930 MW Kirthai-II HEP; execution of Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240 MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (258 MW),” J&K’s directorate of information and public relations said in a tweet.

“The MoUs signed today to attract investments worth Rs 35,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir power sector and would ensure 24-hour power supply to the public,” said L-G Manoj Sinha.

He said in the last 70 years, J&K was able to generate only 3504 MW energy. “But in the next four years, we will generate 3,498 MW additional electricity to ensure energy security of the region,” he said.

“The 19 distribution and transmission projects inaugurated today would enhance the ease of living here, in addition to playing a significant role in industrialisation and employment generation in J&K,” the L-G said.

Despite a number of power projects by NHPC in J&K, the region often reels under darkness, particularly in harsh winters owing to the deficit in local power production and supply. The nascent industrial sector in J&K also faces losses due to the unreliable power supply and distribution system.

RK Singh, quoted by official twitter handle of J&K government, said the national average of electricity in rural areas is 20 hours and in urban areas is 22-23 hours. “J&K too will reach the milestone if the pace of development is kept same. We will provide every support to J&K. Locals to be trained and given employment in NHPC ventures,” he said.

“J&K to see a new dawn of energy sufficiency and thereby development in all sectors. The mega hydro power projects will not only generate employment but also increase the per capita income of J&K,” said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The L-G added that J&K is taking a quantum leap from power deficit to power surplus in the next four years.

“For uninterrupted power supply, this is the most significant move by the J&K administration. Clean, affordable and reliable energy is the key for industries, businesses and society to grow. Our vision is to effectively harness hydro energy resources of J&K with a goal to double the energy generation by 2024,” he claimed.