J&K transporters demand hike in tariff

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Commercial vehicles including buses, trucks, mini-buses, light motor-vehicles and three-wheelers remained off road across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

J&K Transporters’ Welfare Association president TS Wazir said, “All modes of transport remained off road from Lakhanpur to Kashmir.”

They are demanding hike in tariff, waiving off token tax, passenger tax and renewal fee penalties due to Covid-19. Wazir said that since March, 2019, transporters and transport operators have suffered a lot due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

“Many transporters have turned bankrupt due to lockdown and in the absence of support from the government. The Union ministry of road transport and highways has extended the validity of all documents till March 31, 2021, but the J&K UT is imposing penalties for all documents at the time of their renewal,” he said.

He added that the government has turned a blind eye to their demand of 30% hike in passenger fare. During the day, the transporters assembled at Jammu bus stand and other places in Jammu city and raised slogans against the government.

