Home / Cities / J&K witnesses 152% rise in cases in September

J&K witnesses 152% rise in cases in September

September is turning out to be the worst month in J&K as the UT is witnessing steep rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths.There is a 152% increase in the number of...

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:07 IST

By Ashiq Hussain,

September is turning out to be the worst month in J&K as the UT is witnessing steep rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

There is a 152% increase in the number of coronavirus cases in September as compared to the August data.

The daily health data of J&K reveals that the region has recorded 30,916 more cases between September 1 and 24, including 1,104 on Thursday, while during the same period last month, the case tally was 12,267.

In terms of deaths, 381 people, including 22 on Thursday, have succumbed to the infection from September 1 to 24, while 326 persons had died in August.



On Thursday, 14 people died in Jammu division and eight in Kashmir. The overall death toll has reached 1,084 — 801 in Kashmir and 283 in Jammu.

The total number of positive cases in the UT has reached 68,614 – 43,142 in Kashmir and 25,472 in Jammu.

Of the 381 deaths this month, 217 have been recorded in Jammu division. Similarly, 16,664 fresh Covid infections were recorded in Jammu and 14,252 in Kashmir.

Advisor to the lieutenant governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, on Sunday said that the number of cases has increased in Jammu division due to increase in testing.

“I urge people to not panic as the number of cases has increased due to an increase in the number of rapid testings. The government is committed towards providing best possible medical care to patients,” he said.

A central team of experts from the Union health ministry reviewed the Covid-19 control measures along with the financial commissioner health and medical education department Atal Dullo in six districts of Jammu region on Sunday.

The focus was on testing and surveillance of containment zones through door-to-door survey.

The silver lining in the current situation is that the number of recovered patients is increasing after decreasing in the first two weeks of September. The number of recovered Covid-19 patients has shot up in the past four days in J&K.

As many as 1,549 people were discharged on Thursday taking the number of cured people to 10,270 in the past eight days. Since September 21, 7,122 patients have been discharged against 4,624 fresh infections.

The overall recoveries have reached 48,079 which accounts for a recovery rate of 70%. The recovery rate had been decreasing from the highest of 77.3% on September 2 to the lowest of 64% on September 20 after which it has started increasing again.

