‘Jagraon Bridge construction restarts, will be completed by June 20’

Under the project, the MC will also increase the width of roads approaching towards the railway overbridge (from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran side towards Durga Mata Mandir) by three metres

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the project will be completed by June 20 if the contractor does not face any problem in procuring the raw material due to the curfew. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A day after getting permission from the district administration, the municipal corporation (MC) has restarted the construction work of the retaining walls of Jagraon Bridge.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and area councillor Rakesh Prashar held an inspection at the site after the contractor restarted the construction work.

As per the MC officials, the machinery was sanitised before the construction work started and all preventive measures, as directed by the district administration and the state government, are being taken.

Sandhu said the project will be completed by June 20 if the contractor does not face any problem in procuring the raw material due to the curfew. “The MC staff and the contractor have been told to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the district administration and the government,” he added.



Under the project, the MC will also increase the width of roads approaching towards the railway overbridge (from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran side towards Durga Mata Mandir) by three metres. The MC had earlier started the construction work on January 30 and it was due to be competed by April 14. But the project was halted after the curfew was announced by the state government on March 23.

In July 2016, the railways department had closed one leg of the Jagraon Bridge which was leading to traffic chaos in city. Since then, the residents have been pressurising the district administration to expedite the construction work of the bridge. They have in the past, also observed three death anniversaries of the bridge as a symbolic protest against the authorities.

