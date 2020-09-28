Jagraon Bridge’s bowstring girder catches the fancy of commuters

With the newly constructed Jagraon bridge expected to open for traffic on Tuesday, the bowstring girder bridge has become the cynosure of all eyes with city residents often being spotted taking pictures of the structure and uploading it on social media.

At 63.5-metres, Jagraon bridge’s bowstring girder is the longest in Punjab. The bridge weighs around 530 tonnes and there are over 34,000 nut bolts.

Also, the road being constructed on this bridge will be a three-lane road.

The project worth ₹24 crores is being carried out by a Delhi-based company and the bowstring girder was prepared at a workshop in Ghaziabad.

Senior section engineer (SSE) (constructions) Gurdeep Singh said that normally a bridge has two lanes but the newly constructed part of the Jagraon bridge will have three lanes for movement of traffic. It is the longest bowstring bridge in the state as earlier a similar bridge was constructed in Shahkot but it is around 50m long.

A resident of BRS Nagar, Surinder Singh said, “The authorities have taken four years to complete the project, but now when the bridge is complete it would now become the landmark of the city. The bowstring design fascinated the commuters.”

The completion of the Jagraon bridge project would also streamline the movement of traffic in the area, which has been hit for over four years.

Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma said, “It will be a huge relief for commuters as it will reduce the pressure on nearby roads including Lakkar bridge, Railway station road, etc. Now, the administration and the civic body should work to expedite the other pending projects including the construction of a ROB at the missing link, construction of ROB/RUB at Pakhowal road etc.”

Bridge to open for traffic on Tuesday: Mayor

The railway authorities claim that there has been some delay in the completion of work at the site after the machine to lay mastic asphalt developed a snag and the work is now expected to complete by Tuesday afternoon.

However, Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the railway authorities have assured that the bridge would be completed by Tuesday and it will be opened for traffic on the same day only. The bridge was opened for a trial run on Sunday. He said that the MC would also further beautify the bridge by installing colourful lights as part of the Smart City project.