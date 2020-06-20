Sections
Jagraon Bridge to miss deadline, expected to be completed by July-end

It is claimed that the project has been delayed due to changes in the design of the foundation of the retaining wall to avoid road cave-ins in future

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The much-awaited Jagraon Bridge will miss the July 14 deadline and it is expected that the project will now be completed by July-end.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal inspected the work at the site on Friday.

They claimed that the project had been delayed due to changes in the design of the foundation of the retaining wall to avoid road cave-ins in future.

It is also being claimed that the MC would hand over one side of the approach road (Dukhniwaran side) to the Railways by June 30 and the other side would be completed by July-end.



Sandhu said, “The project got delayed due to the changes made in the design of the foundation. However works of both departments -- MC and Railways -- would be completed by July-end and the bridge would be opened for traffic. The newly appointed MC chief Sabharwal also took stock of the project and the contractor was directed to expedite the work.”

Under the project, the MC has to construct the retaining wall of the bridge and increase the width of the roads approaching the railway overbridge (from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran side towards Durga Mata Mandir) by three metres.

The MC had started the construction on January 30 and it was due to be completed by April 14. But, the project was halted after curfew was announced on March 23. The construction restarted on April 29.

