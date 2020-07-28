Jagraon man booked for raping minor niece multiple times

The city Jagraon police have booked a man for raping his minor niece for three years. According to information, the accused also ‘terminated’ her pregnancy.

The police have also booked the girl’s maternal grandmother for threatening her not to reveal the incident to anyone. The minor’s mother, who was in Dubai for three years has filed a complaint with the police.

In her complaint, she said that her minor daughter with living her mother and sister for three years and when she came back home in March this year, her daughter narrated her ordeal to her.

The complainant said that her sister’s husband was raping her daughter for three years and impregnated her.

Sub-Inspector Kirandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

A hunt is on to nab the accused.