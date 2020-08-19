Jai Ram approves creation of new panchayats in tribal, non-tribal areas of Himachal

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has approved creation of new panchayats in tribal and non-tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of council of ministers held recently, panchayati raj minister Virender Kanwar said on Wednesday.

Kanwar said in non-tribal areas new gram panchayats from those existing will be created, total population of which as per 2011 census is equal to and more than 2,000, number of household equal to and more than 500, number of villages equal to and more than five and distance of the farthest village from the existing headquarter of the gram sabha is equal to and more than 5km subject to the condition that minimum resultant population of the existing and newly proposed gram panchayat before and after bifurcation is minimum 600.

He said the same criteria will be applicable for backward areas. Similarly, in tribal areas new gram panchayats from those existing will be created, total population of which is equal to and more than 750, subject to the condition that minimum resultant population of the existing and newly proposed gram panchayat before and after bifurcation is minimum 300.

Kanwar said more than 470 proposals have been received in the department that are being examined on above criteria and new panchayats will be created from those which will fulfill the criteria. The draft notification in this regard will be issued on which residents of the concerned gram sabha can file objections before the concerned deputy commissioner within a period of seven days. The deputy commissioners will decide the same within three days and send their recommendations to the department enabling the state government to issue final notification.

The minister said about 220 gram panchayats in the non-tribal areas and eight gram panchayats in tribal areas fall under the approved criteria. Therefore, there is a possibility of creation of 228 new gram panchayats in the state.