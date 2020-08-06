Jai Ram contradicts police panel report on migration from HP’s border villages

BJP workers flouted the social distancing norms while welcoming the CM at Kachehari market of Dharamshala town as the police watched helplessly (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday contradicted a state police panel report that pointed towards the exodus from border villages along China border, stating that “no migration was happening”.

“I don’t know where did you get these this inputs,” the CM said while replying to a query.

“No migration is happening in border villages of the state. People there are highly patriotic and are ready to fight the enemy and even make supreme sacrifice if need arises, he added.

The CM said a panel of five superintendents of police (SP), who are battalion commandants, visited four dozen border villages of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti after the Chinese aggression in Galwan valley last month. “They talked to people about the issues. The residents of these frontier villages have said it on record that they are going nowhere. Nobody talked of migration,” Thakur claimed. He, however, said that locals had some issues related to development which will be resolved at the earliest.

On July 25, while citing the police panel’s report during a press conference, director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu had said migration from border villages was a threat to the national security. He had said the panel implied that people were migrating from the border areas due to poor infrastructure and a lack of economic activities. Besides strengthening road and communication infrastructure, the panel specifically recommended increasing economic activities, like tribal tourism and marketing of local flowers and produce, to repopulate the areas.

Meanwhile, the CM also said the development of border areas was top priority of the state government. “A lot of development projects in these areas are ongoing which I think should not be discussed in open,” he said.

“Foremost is the Rohtang tunnel inauguration of which is expected to be inaugurated in last week of September. The tunnel will facilitate quick movement of forces to the border areas,” he added.

‘TEMPLES TO REMAIN SHUT’

Replying to another question, Thakur said as of now, there is no plan to reopen temples in the state.“Once, we were almost ready to reopen the temples but the decision was withheld in wake of rising Covid-19 cases,” he said. The CM said monsoons are here and the threat of viral and bacterial diseases outbreak always looms large. “So, the temples are not opening in the rainy season at least till August 31. After that, the government will consider reopening the shrines when the situation is under control,” he added.

CM GETS ROUSING WELCOME IN KANGRA

The chief minister was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at the Gaggal Airport in Kangra district for a three-day visit. Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania, MP Kishan Kapoor, MLAs Vishal Nehariya, Arun Mehra, Reeta Devi, Arjun Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Mulkraj Premi, Ravi Dhiman, former MLAs and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion to receive the Chief Minister.

BJP workers flouted the social distancing norms while welcoming the CM at Kachehari market of Dharamshala town as the police watched helplessly. Police had told the BJP workers to line up keeping in mind the social distancing norms. However, as soon as the CM arrived there, the upbeat BJP workers almost mobbed him trying to hand over bouquet and flowers.

FOLLOW UP DEVELOPMENTAL PROJECTS TO ENSURE TIMELY IMPLEMENTATION: CM TO MLAS

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday urged the MLAs to follow up on the ongoing developmental projects in their respective constituencies to ensure time-bound execution of these works.

He was presiding over a meeting of ministers, MP, MLAs and district-level officers of Kangra to review the progress of ongoing projects in the district.

Thakur directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of all the developmental projects to check price escalation, besides ensuring that people could harp the benefits of development.

He said special focus must be laid on implementation projects announced by him.

The CM said various departments must ensure that all the announcements are implemented within the stipulated time period. He said the government is laying special stress on development of Kangra since it the biggest district in the state.

He said though the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the pace of development, the government is striving hard to meet the deadlines.

The CM said the Covid-19 situation is under control in Kangra despite being the largest district population-wise. “Authorities must ensure that people follow social distancing and use face masks. All social, cultural and religious gatherings must also be avoided,” he added.

“Vacant posts of doctors and paramedics will be filled up at the earliest in health institutions of the district. Efforts will also be made to provide specialist doctors in all major hospitals of the district,” he added.

The chief minister said the state government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee for finding the unspent money under different projects. He said mechanism will be evolved to divert the amount with the consent of local representatives.