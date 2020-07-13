Jai Ram dedicates developmental projects worth ₹76.25 crore for Shimla’s Jubbal area

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹76.25 crore in Jubbal area of Shimla district through video conferencing.

The projects dedicated by the CM include ₹4.14 crore Dhansar village link road constructed under PMGSY which had provided facility to about 352 people, upgradation and metalling of Ghayan- Sojala link road completed with a cost of ₹3.85 crore to facilitate about 450 persons, ₹54.46 lakh Malog-Pansari link road which will benefit 210 persons, ₹61.11 lakh Badal-Banana-Katarala-Naliban link road which will facilitate about 221 people and ₹30.78 lakh Mural-Veergarh link road.

The CM also inaugurated the drinking water supply scheme for Shilli gram panchayat, which was constructed at a cost of ₹79.09 lakh and ₹40.78 lakh water supply scheme for partially covered habitations of Mandal gram panchayat. He also inaugurated sub-division office and store of public works department at Saraswati Nagar (Hatkoti) constructed at a cost of ₹39 lakh.

Thakur laid foundation stones of 66 KV sub-station at Hatkoti to be constructed at cost of ₹39.58 crore to facilitate about one lakh people, auditorium of Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Degree College Saraswati Nagar to be built at a cost of ₹8.37 crore and building of veterinary hospital Nakarari to be constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh.

He also performed foundation stone laying ceremonies of ₹1.07 crore Kharshal-Shiloli via Dhansar link road, construction of sub-division office, Jubbal, and residences of PWD officials, ₹73.42 lakh Sarali-Kapari-Sanoli link road to facilitate about 260 people, ₹45.40 lakh Salana village link road to provide road connectivity to about 253 people, ₹38.63 lakh Jakhaila-Dogari-Madek link road to facilitate about 302 persons, ₹38.63 lakh Chhikali village link road and ₹34.23 Shili-Raushal link road.

Thakur laid foundation stones of ₹6.43 crore lift and flow drinking water supply scheme at Ravi, Thana, Pandranu, Jhalta, Giltadi and Anti gram panchayats under Jal Jivan Mission, ₹2.77 crore lift and flow drinking water supply scheme at Kathasu, Mandol, Kot-Kaena, Sari, Baral and Dhar panchayats, ₹1.74 crore lift and flow drinking water supply scheme at Jharag, Nakarari, Jhalta and Ravi gram panchayats, ₹1.23 crore lift and flow drinking water supply scheme at Shili, Parali, Jai Pidi Mata and Sheel panchayats and augmentation of drinking water supply scheme for Jubbal town and Nagar panchayat to be done at a cost of ₹37 lakh.

Thakur said construction work at a cost of ₹49 crore was in progress in Jubbal-Kotkhai area on 14 roads under the NABARD, two roads are being completed under Central Road Fund at a cost of ₹20 crore and ₹68 crore were being spent on construction of sixteen roads under PMGSY, ₹25 crore was being spent on construction of 42 buildings of various departments. Similarly, ₹7 crore on annual maintenance of 51 roads in the area, he added.

The CM said an amount of ₹13.81 crore was being spent on various water supply and irrigation schemes during the current financial year in the area and ₹10.51 crore to strengthen horticulture activities. He said ₹7.95 crore have been provided to about 881 horticulturists of the area for providing anti-hail nets and ₹3 crore to farmers for purchase of tools, power sprayers, power tillers and for construction of water storage tanks in the area.