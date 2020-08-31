Jai Ram dedicates Rs 40 crore developmental projects for Bilaspur’s Jhandutta

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 40 crore for Jhandutta Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Bilaspur district through video conferencing from Shimla.

The CM said PWD has fulfilled the long pending demand of people of the area and this division will go a long way in strengthening the public works in Jhandutta. Similarly, the fire sub-station at Jhandutta will also provide immediate assistance in case of any fire incident.

Thakur also inaugurated newly opened division of public works department to facilitate about 91,562 people of the area.

The CM laid foundation stones of Rs 11.50 crore upgradation of Samoh-Geharwin Thuran road under PMGSY, Rs 10 crore upgradation of Jhandutta Bharoli Kalan road, Rs 7 crore 100 metre span double press-stressed box girder bridge at Ree-Radoh over Seer khad, Rs 3.82 crore Community Health Centre building at Talai, Rs 3.62 crore Daslehra-Khamerah Kalan bridge, Rs 1.68 crore science laboratory at Government Senior Secondary School, Talai, Rs 94 lakh development and improvement of additional source of Lift Water Supply Scheme Chounta Jangla Thathal in Jhandutta tehsil and Rs 48 lakh electric sub-division building at Talai.

Thakur said Jhandutta-Bhadoli road that will be upgraded by spending Rs 10 crore under PMGSY will provide better connectivity to about 25,000 people of the area. Another upgradation of Rs 11.50 crore Samoh-Geharwin-Thuran road will also facilitate people of the area. He said work on Rs 6 crore 33 KVA sub-station will be completed soon to solve the voltage problem.

He thanked the people of Jhandutta for contributing Rs 1.16 crore towards the CM Covid Relief Fund and Rs 5 lakh towards PM Cares. He said the BJP workers had prepared and distributed over 54,000 face masks to people of the area.

He said people need to be more cautious about the pandemic since the cases are on a rise during the rainy season. He urged people to use face masks while going out in public places and regularly wash hands with a soap to check spread of virus.

Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Singh Thakur thanked the CM for opening PWD division at Jhandutta to ensure better conditions of roads and bridges.