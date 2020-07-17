Jai Ram for time-bound completion of development works in home constituency Seraj

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed the concerned departments to ensure time-bound completion of projects besides giving top priority to implementation of announcements made by him.

He was reviewing the progress of developmental works in his home constituency Seraj.

The CM said road projects executed under Central Road Fund (CRF), NABARD and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna should be expedited keeping in view the prolonged winters.

He also directed the officers to expedite FRA and FCA cases pertaining to roads and other developmental projects. He said all infrastructure projects related to education, health, tourism should also be completed within the stipulated time period.

“FCA cases must be followed up at various level to ensure that developmental projects do not hang in fire. The Sericulture State Seed Centre at Thunag will be strengthened to diversify farming in the area and boost economic activities,” the CM said.

He said projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and Rural Water Supply Scheme should be taken in hand soon. “Efforts must be made to provide irrigation facilities to maximum area besides covering households under tapped drinking water by mid 2022,” he added.

The CM said vacant posts in health and educational institutions will be filled up so as to facilitate people of the area. The civil hospital, Bagsiad, will be strengthened to provide better health care facilities to people of the area. “Infrastructure in Horticulture and Forestry College Thunag must be developed expeditiously,” he added.

Thakur said the land transfer case of Thachi Degree College should also be expedited.

He said appropriate allocation of funds will be made for construction of Block Primary Education Office (BPEO) at Bagsiad. “Senior Secondary School, Bagsiad, will be upgraded as Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya,” he added.

The CM also directed the officials to gear up the construction of science blocks in various senior secondary schools of the area.

The state government has given special thrust on employment oriented vocational and technical education. He said the land must be transferred immediately to Government Pharmacy College Bagsiad and Government Polytechnic College Seraj. Thakur said construction of bus stands at Janjehli, Thunag and Chhatri should be carried at faster pace so that these can be completed in stipulated time period.