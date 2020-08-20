Jai Ram, HP Congress chief among others pay floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Sections
The CM said Rajiv Gandhi had laid down his life for the integrity and unity of the nation and his contributions will be remembered by the people of the country.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

HPCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his statue at Rajiv Chowk in Chhota Shimla on his 76th birth anniversary. The CM said Rajiv Gandhi had laid down his life for the integrity and unity of the nation and his contributions will be remembered by the people of the country. He also administered an oath of unity and integrity on the occasion.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Shimla on Thursday. ( Deepak Sansta/HT )

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, former speaker Vidhan Sabha Gangu Ram Musafir, Shimla MC mayor Satya Kaundal, MC councillors, deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap, MC commissioner Pankaj Rai, SP Omapati Jamwal and others also paid tributes to the former PM.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore, who also offered floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, said he gave India a new direction by encouraging women empowerment, strengthening panchayats and participation of youth in democracy.

