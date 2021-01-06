Jai Ram inaugurates 18-bedded makeshift hospital at IGMC

Even as celebrations were kept low profile, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched different welfare schemes on his 56th birthday in Shimla.

Jai Ram inaugurated an 18-bedded pre-fabricated Covid hospital at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

The CM also planted a sapling of Rudraksh at his official residence, Oak Over, on the occasion. He launched a wall calendar of the forest department, highlighting the scenic beauty of Himachal forests, and a table calendar on the theme of spreading awareness about medicinal plants in state.

He was presented the State REDD+ action plan under which there is a Rs 102-crore plan to be implemented in five years. The plan aims to achieve climate change mitigation by incentivising forest conservation in developing countries.

He launched a blood donation camp organised by chief security officer Bhim Singh Guleria, outsource official association, security staff, ward attendants at IGMC, Shimla. Total 75 units of blood were donated at the camp.

Later, the CM honoured the in-charge of Lok Kalyan Samiti Rajesh Saraswati for rendering services for cremation of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus.

Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Services Sports Control Board organised an awareness foot-march to prevent Covid on the occasion of the CM’s birthday. The march was flagged off by state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

People from all walks of life gathered at Oak Over and wished the CM. His wife and State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section chairperson Dr Sadhna Thakur was also present. Meanwhile, PM Modi, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union ministers, chief ministers of other states telephonically wished him.