Sections
Home / Cities / Jai Ram inaugurates Rs 80 crore development projects in Kangra

Jai Ram inaugurates Rs 80 crore development projects in Kangra

The CM inaugurated the public health center at Daroh (level-II) constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of various developmental projects in Sullah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 80 crore in Sullah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district.

The CM inaugurated the public health center at Daroh (level-II) constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh, additional accommodation of government senior secondary school, Pahra, constructed at an estimated cost Rs 108.35 lakh, sub-tehsil Sullah, Flow Irrigation Scheme at Kathul Kuhal in Palampur constructed at a cost of Rs 1.94 crore, FIS Book Kuhal in Palampur with an estimated cost of Rs 1.47 crore, Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) for Sanhoon and adjoining village in Gram Panchayat Sanhoon in Palampur with an estimated cost of Rs 1.16 crore. He also inaugurated the Primary Health Centre at Maranda.

The CM also laid foundation stones of upgradation of Dheera to Devi Tilla (Kanpatt) road under PMGSY-II (Batch-I) with an estimated cost of Rs 10.92 crore, Chiran to Thirak road via village Devi Tilla including bridge over Bathu Khad with an estimated cost of Rs 8.61 crore, upgradation of Pharer to Thamba road under PMGSY-II (Batch-I) with an estimated cost of Rs 3.68 crore and link road Saprul to Harijan Basti Sanooh government senior secondary school Sanooh with an estimated cost of Rs 99.55 lakh.

The chief minister said the government has decided to start public transport and also open all business activities in the state to boost the economy. He said people need to ensure that they adopt all safety measures to check spread of the virus. “



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.