Jai Ram lays foundation stones of Agri Marketing Board projects worth ₹198 crore

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates foundation stones of developmental projects at Dhalli in Shimla district on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹198 crore of Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board that will come up in the state.

The event was held through video conferencing from Vegetable Market Yard, Dhalli in Shimla.

These projects include, fruits and vegetable sub-markets at Menhdali (Rohru) and Shilaroo; fruits and vegetable sub-market, Bandrol; upgradation project of modern fruits and vegetable markets Parala, Shat, Kangani, Poanta Sahib, Palampur and terminal market, Parwanoo among various other projects.

The chief minister said the state government will spend ₹ 59.25 crore on strengthening cold chain infrastructure at Parala and pre-cooling chambers at Kharapatthar in Shimla district.

He said these new projects will go a long way in strengthening the economy of farmers in the state as they will get better infrastructure facilities to sell their produce.

“Covid-19 pandemic has once again vindicated the fact that the farmers in real sense are the backbone of our economy,” he added.

The CM said the state government has ensured adequate arrangement of boxes, trays and other inputs so that horticulturists do not face any inconvenience in marketing of their produce. He said horticulturists got good price for cherry this season due to proper arrangements made by the state government.

All projects foundation stones laid on Thursday will be completed within the next one and a half year, the CM said.

He said the state government is also promoting natural farming as chemical free products were not only good for health, but also fetch better prices in the market. He also announced that the marketing board will be allowed to construct small link roads particularly to facilitate the transportation of farmers’ produce.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that the farmers of the country live respectable life and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna was a step in this direction. He said the Centre was committed to double the income of farmers by 2022.

₹73 CRORE PROJECTS FOR GAGRET

The CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about ₹ 73.10 crore in Gagret Vidhan Sabha area of Una district through video conferencing from Shimla.

The major projects inaugurated include bridge over Nakroh khad; vented causeway bridge near Banne Di Hatti; Science lab building at Government Senior Secondary School Mubarikpur and; additional building for Community Health Centre Gagret.

The CM also laid foundation stones of water supply scheme for Gagret block worth 26.81 crore; various roads, ITI building and building of Daulatpur Degree College.