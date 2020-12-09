Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Jai Ram lays foundation stones of development projects worth ₹197 crore in Seraj

Jai Ram lays foundation stones of development projects worth ₹197 crore in Seraj

In Chhatri, the CM virtually performed foundation stones laying ceremonies of nine developmental projects worth ₹46 crore.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

With elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions round the corner in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday virtually inaugurated various development projects and laid foundation stones for new schemes estimated at ₹197 crore in Seraj assembly segment.

In Thunag area, the CM laid foundation stones of ₹95 lakh double storey building of type–II quarter of HPSEB, ₹1.12 crore augmentation of 33/22KV Electric Sub Station, ₹3.18 crore Silk Seed Production Centre building, ₹5.50 crore sewerage scheme, construction of buildings of government senior secondary schools, Bharari, Shikawari and Bagsiad at ₹2.51 crore, ₹3.85 crore and ₹4.24 crore respectively, ₹8.35 crore Science laboratory cum multipurpose hall at Government Degree College, Lambathach.

He also laid foundation stones of ₹2.11 crore community centre building, ₹6.33 crore Thunag-Lambasafar road under PMGSY, ₹6.58 crore Rille Chendi Kahwali road under NABARD, ₹2.16 crore additional accommodation at rest house Bagsiad and ₹10.62 crore work of Bagsaid Rahidhar Kathyali Dhanwar Shikari Mata road.

For Janjehli area, the CM laid foundation stones of 11 developmental projects worth ₹58 crore which includes ₹1.41 crore 19.75 metre span single lane bridge at Keolinal in GP Dheem Kataroo, ₹22.63 crore improvement and upgradation of Janjehli Magrugala Billagad Chhatri road under PMGSY, ₹13.78 crore improvement and upgradation of Janjehli Raigarh Shikari Mata road under PMGSY, ₹6.80 crore sewerage scheme to Janjehli and its surrounding areas, ₹1.16 crore building of Government Senior Secondary School, Shankar Dehra, ₹10.22 crore combined office building at Janjehli, ₹50 lakh building of Government Sericulture Centre at Deem Kataru, ₹43 lakh flow irrigation scheme for Janjehli (Bhekhali) cluster under HP Horticulture Development Project, ₹26.35 lakh flow irrigation scheme for Riyada-2 cluster under HP Horticulture Development Project, ₹50 lakh additional accommodation in forest rest house Baila.

In Chhatri, the CM virtually performed foundation stones laying ceremonies of nine developmental projects worth ₹46 crore which include ₹3.17 crore and ₹3.46 crore buildings of Government Senior Secondary Schools, Brayogi and Mehridhar respectively, ₹4.15 crore sub-tehsil office building, ₹14.59 crore ITI building, ₹3.17 crore bridge over Suketi khad on Kohlugad Rutatan road, ₹37 lakh junior engineer cum residence of PWD, ₹7.94 crore improvement and upgradation of Chhatri Gadagussaini Tapnali road under PMGSY, ₹1.45 crore flow irrigation scheme Chhatri khad to Kandhi Choug and Basagkhad to Kathol and ₹6.89 crore 33/22 KV sub-station at Chhatri.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 18:46 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Dec 09, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Want to pursue a career in the IT Industry? Here are top 5 essential skills to surge ahead
Dec 09, 2020 18:52 IST
Entrepreneur Naman Tyagi, founder of Weddopedia & Fashiopedia keen to launch a new fashion TV reality show
Dec 09, 2020 18:52 IST
Pak joint oppn alliance threatens its lawmakers would quit en masse
Dec 09, 2020 18:49 IST
Israel plans 2024 moonshot after first unmanned lander crashed
Dec 09, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.