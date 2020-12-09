Jai Ram lays foundation stones of development projects worth ₹197 crore in Seraj

With elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions round the corner in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday virtually inaugurated various development projects and laid foundation stones for new schemes estimated at ₹197 crore in Seraj assembly segment.

In Thunag area, the CM laid foundation stones of ₹95 lakh double storey building of type–II quarter of HPSEB, ₹1.12 crore augmentation of 33/22KV Electric Sub Station, ₹3.18 crore Silk Seed Production Centre building, ₹5.50 crore sewerage scheme, construction of buildings of government senior secondary schools, Bharari, Shikawari and Bagsiad at ₹2.51 crore, ₹3.85 crore and ₹4.24 crore respectively, ₹8.35 crore Science laboratory cum multipurpose hall at Government Degree College, Lambathach.

He also laid foundation stones of ₹2.11 crore community centre building, ₹6.33 crore Thunag-Lambasafar road under PMGSY, ₹6.58 crore Rille Chendi Kahwali road under NABARD, ₹2.16 crore additional accommodation at rest house Bagsiad and ₹10.62 crore work of Bagsaid Rahidhar Kathyali Dhanwar Shikari Mata road.

For Janjehli area, the CM laid foundation stones of 11 developmental projects worth ₹58 crore which includes ₹1.41 crore 19.75 metre span single lane bridge at Keolinal in GP Dheem Kataroo, ₹22.63 crore improvement and upgradation of Janjehli Magrugala Billagad Chhatri road under PMGSY, ₹13.78 crore improvement and upgradation of Janjehli Raigarh Shikari Mata road under PMGSY, ₹6.80 crore sewerage scheme to Janjehli and its surrounding areas, ₹1.16 crore building of Government Senior Secondary School, Shankar Dehra, ₹10.22 crore combined office building at Janjehli, ₹50 lakh building of Government Sericulture Centre at Deem Kataru, ₹43 lakh flow irrigation scheme for Janjehli (Bhekhali) cluster under HP Horticulture Development Project, ₹26.35 lakh flow irrigation scheme for Riyada-2 cluster under HP Horticulture Development Project, ₹50 lakh additional accommodation in forest rest house Baila.

In Chhatri, the CM virtually performed foundation stones laying ceremonies of nine developmental projects worth ₹46 crore which include ₹3.17 crore and ₹3.46 crore buildings of Government Senior Secondary Schools, Brayogi and Mehridhar respectively, ₹4.15 crore sub-tehsil office building, ₹14.59 crore ITI building, ₹3.17 crore bridge over Suketi khad on Kohlugad Rutatan road, ₹37 lakh junior engineer cum residence of PWD, ₹7.94 crore improvement and upgradation of Chhatri Gadagussaini Tapnali road under PMGSY, ₹1.45 crore flow irrigation scheme Chhatri khad to Kandhi Choug and Basagkhad to Kathol and ₹6.89 crore 33/22 KV sub-station at Chhatri.