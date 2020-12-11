Sections
Jai Ram meets Union ministers over setting up new industrial units in HP

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union minister for railways, commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal, in New Delhi on Friday.

Jai Ram said that Himachal has submitted a proposal to the central government for setting up a electronic devices manufacturing hub in state to fulfil PM Modi’s dream of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

He said that presently, there is a huge dependence on China in this sector and with the setting up of a manufacturing unit in Himachal, India will be able to manufacture indigenous electronic devices thereby building self-sufficiency in this sector.

He added that the state government is ready to provide land and electricity at competitive rates. He requested the Centre to provide grants for providing common facilities.



He insisted on setting up of a bulk drug pharma park and a medical devices park as well in state as Himachal provides a conducive environment for growth of industries.

He requested the Centre to consider Himachal’s claim for the project of the three states in the race. He added that a power generation transmission distribution equipment hub should be established in state.

He thanked the Centre for extending its support for growth of Himachal in all spheres “due to which the state reached seventh position of 17 slots in ease of doing business”.

The CM also spoke to Union minister of state for chemical and fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya regarding setting up of a bulk drug pharma park.

