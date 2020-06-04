Jai Ram launches counter-offensive against Congress, accuses them of making frivolous allegations

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that while his government made concerted efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, the leader of opposition was politicising the pandemic.

The CM refuted allegations of the opposition denying that there was any scam in the health department. He said that there were no irregularities in the purchase of personal protective equipment. “My government has zero-tolerance for corruption,” said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the media. “The government immediately ordered vigilance probe soon after audio clip with director health services audio surfaced. He was suspended and the matter is still being probed,” said Thakur.

Whereas the government focused on tackling the coronavirus crisis, Congress leaders made frivolous allegations against the government, he said while referring to the bills submitted by the Congress to its high command.

“Congress submitted a bill amounting to ₹12 crore to its high command claiming that it spent on welfare during the ongoing crisis. We are trying to trace where has the congress distributed PPE kits or any other relief material to the needy” he said taking a dig at the opposition.

Thakur denied that there were any regularities in the purchase of ventilators in the state. “Opposition party was referring to an anonymous letter on purchase of ventilators that’s in circulation for some time. The allegations made in the letter are frivolous and do not hold any ground,” he said adding that the actual cost of the ventilators the state purchased was ₹9.19 lakh whereas the opposition was quoting prices of ventilators amounting to ₹10.30 lakh which was incorrect,” he added.

Referring to irregularities in the purchase of sanitisers at state secretariat he said that the government did not make any payments to the supplier and the staff involved has been booked and chargesheeted,” he said adding that the opposition was making the haywire allegation to impress the party high command.

Giving details CM said that ever since the lockdown was induced as many as 1.70 lakh people stranded in different parts of the country returned back to the state. He said that 976 buses were pressed into service that ferried 22,000 people. He said that further 2,200 buses were put in service to transport 45,000 people from one place to another during the lockdown.