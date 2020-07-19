Sections
Home / Cities / Jai Ram reviews construction work of Sanjauli heliport, Bantony Castle

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 17:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday visited the heliport site at Sanjauli area of Shimla to review the progress in the construction work.

The CM directed officials to ensure time-bound completion of the heliport, which will help facilitate tourists visiting Shimla town.

He said the heliport will facilitate landing of helicopters under UDAN-II scheme instead of Jubbarhatti airport. The heliport will have all modern facilities including a VIP lounge and utility area.

The CM said three more heliports are also coming up at Mandi, Rampur and Baddi. Heliports will be developed at all district headquarters, in the later stages, he added.



Later, the CM visited the Bantony Castle, near Kalibari and reviewed the conservation and restoration work. The restoration of the iconic British era Castle is being executed at an amount of ₹ 25.45 crore.

He said the ADB funded project will have three Blocks ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’. “Block ‘A’ will have a primary museum based on Himachali theme, Block ‘B’ will have a food court that will serve Himachali cuisine and a gallery of Himachali art and craft. Common amenities and an open air theatre will be in Block ‘C’, the CM said. He said the light and sound show in the castle will be an added attraction.

He directed officials to ensure quality construction and renovation of the project, besides, ensuring that the original architecture is maintained.

