Jai Ram Thakur favours lockdown extension beyond May 3

SHIMLA: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said lockdown should continue beyond May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier held a video conference with the CM to discuss the situation arising due to Covid-19.

Thakur also demanded more ventilators for the state hospitals.

PM Modi appreciated the HP government for its efforts to fight Covid-19 and undertaking an Active Case Finding Campaign that helped screen the entire population of the state for Influenza-like illness.

During the video conferencing with the chief ministers, PM also urged other states to emulate initiatives taken by Himachal Pradesh in the battle against coronavirus.

He also urged all states to follow HP in this initiative to combat the pandemic and motivate their people to download Arogya Setu App which would help in detecting active coronavirus carriers.

Meanwhile, Thakur urged PM Modi to provide an adequate number of ventilators to the state to meet any emergent situation.

He said that pharma units in the state have started operations and were trying to meet the demand of medicines in the state and the country.

“However, about 80% of pharma units in the state are in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, so the Union government should provide all possible help to ensure a smooth supply of chemical and raw material.

Thakur said that the state government has constituted a task force to restart economic activities in the state. He said that the state was heading towards starting economic activities.

“Tourism in the state has been adversely hit by Covid-19. Similarly, horticulture especially apple cultivation is a key contributor to the state’s economy and there is an urgent need to ensure an adequate supply of carton boxes and also a better facility for smooth transportation of apples,” he said.

Briefing the PM about the situation due to coronavirus in the state, Thakur said that to date 40 persons have tested positive for the infection of which 25 have been cured and one person has died of the virus.

“Four persons have shifted outside the state for treatment,” he said.

The lockdown should be continued but at the same time all states must be allowed to start economic activities particularly in the green zone, he said.

CM added that the testing ratio of the state was 700 per million which was one of the highest in the country.

He said that the state health department screened 70 lakh persons for influenza-like symptoms under the Active Case Finding campaign.