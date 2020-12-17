Sections
Jai Ram virtually inaugurates 'She Haat' in Sirmour district

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:44 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during a video conference in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday virtually inaugurated ₹70 lakh ‘She Haat’, a wayside amenities rural haat, a local shop, restaurant, guest room and Kaushal Vikas Kendra at Bagh Pashog village in Pachhad assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmour district.

Thakur said the entire project is being run by a group of 25 SHG women to empower them for self employment by selling traditional, natural, organic produce and also serve Pahari food and provide home stay facilities to visitors.

The CM said the ‘She Haat’ also has a two bedroom guesthouse, solar power plant, rainwater harvesting system and waste composting, acupressure track and air purifying plants. It has e-vehicle for women to easily ply from their houses and will also be used to ferry natural spring water, he added.

Thakur said the women in this ‘She Haat’ will work in three shifts. “The state government is committed to expand this experiment in other parts of Himachal as it will provide employment opportunities to rural women,” he added.

He said people of the Pachhad area had given their wholehearted support in the by elections and BJP candidate Reena Kashyap won by a huge margin. He urged the people to elect honest, hardworking and dedicated candidates in the Panchayati Raj Institutions polls so that the pace of development gets a boost at the grassroot level.

MP Suresh Kashyap said the ‘She Haat’ is an innovative scheme envisioned by the CM for women empowerment and making them economically independent. He said the state government has initiated several schemes for ensuring empowerment of women and other weaker sections of the society.

