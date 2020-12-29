Jail inmate among 3 booked for conspiring to murder NCP corporator

PUNE A convict lodged at the Yerwada prison and two others have been booked by the Chatushrungi police on Monday for conspiring to murder of NCP corporator Baburao Chandere, sometime between December 22 and December 23.

After Chandere came to know about the plan, he lodged a complaint with the police station. According to the police, Chandere’s son had received a call from a person who told him that his father would be attacked by contract killers, hired by a convict lodged in Yerawada prison.

On one of the days that followed, a car with two masked was parked in front of Chandere’s house. As Chandere approached the car, it hurriedly sped away, police said.