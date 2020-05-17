Sections
Jail inmates clash in Bathinda, one injured

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

A clash broke out between inmates at the high-security jail in the city on Sunday in which a murder convict Navdeep Chatha suffered multiple fractures. Chatha is a close aide of slain gangster Vicky Gounder and his assailants, Rahul Sood and Ajay Kumar, owe allegiance to other gangs.

The incident happened in Block number 6 during the lockout period and sources said Kumar and Sood used iron roads, which they managed to pull out from the barrack doors, in the attack.

Jail superintendent Manjit Singh said Kumar was an undertrial in 15 criminal cases, with Rahul facing nine cases. He added that both escaped unhurt.

Bathinda DSP Aaswant Dhaliwal said the medical report of Chatha was awaited, but doctors at the civil hospital had said he was out of danger. He added that the process to register a criminal case was on.



