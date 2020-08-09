Jakhar refuses to get into slanging match with Bajwa

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday refused to get into a public slanging match with party’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa against whom he has sought strict disciplinary action for “anti-party activities”.

Taking a dig, Jakhar, who sought Bajwa’s expulsion from the party for speaking out against the Amarinder Singh government, accused him of using foul language. “To Bajwa ji and also to my friends who want me to respond to his vitriolic and foul raving and ranting – all I want to say is – Enjoy this nazam (poetry),” he wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet with the video of ‘Jo Khandaani Raees Hain Woh Mizaj Rakhte Hain Narm Apna’.

The Punjab Congress chief’s tweet came after Bajwa’s continued diatribe against him and chief minister Amarinder over the hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. He had, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, demanded the expulsion of Bajwa and another party MP Shamsher Singh Dullo after they went to Governor VP Singh Badnore last week to seek CBI and ED probes into liquor deaths in the state.

Jakhar, who has also sought an audience with Sonia Gandhi, said the party should immediately act against the duo for their “brazen” attacks against the Congress government in Punjab to ensure discipline in the party. “We have to take action now to send a strong message of zero tolerance for indiscipline. I have made a strong case for action against them for the sake of the party,” he said. However, there has been no word from the party high command on the stand-off so far. Bajwa and Dullo are both former presidents of the state Congress.