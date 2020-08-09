Sections
Home / Cities / Jakhar refuses to get into slanging match with Bajwa

Jakhar refuses to get into slanging match with Bajwa

He had, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, demanded the expulsion of Bajwa and another party MP Shamsher Singh Dullo

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar (HT file )

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday refused to get into a public slanging match with party’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa against whom he has sought strict disciplinary action for “anti-party activities”.

Taking a dig, Jakhar, who sought Bajwa’s expulsion from the party for speaking out against the Amarinder Singh government, accused him of using foul language. “To Bajwa ji and also to my friends who want me to respond to his vitriolic and foul raving and ranting – all I want to say is – Enjoy this nazam (poetry),” he wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet with the video of ‘Jo Khandaani Raees Hain Woh Mizaj Rakhte Hain Narm Apna’.

The Punjab Congress chief’s tweet came after Bajwa’s continued diatribe against him and chief minister Amarinder over the hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. He had, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week, demanded the expulsion of Bajwa and another party MP Shamsher Singh Dullo after they went to Governor VP Singh Badnore last week to seek CBI and ED probes into liquor deaths in the state.

Jakhar, who has also sought an audience with Sonia Gandhi, said the party should immediately act against the duo for their “brazen” attacks against the Congress government in Punjab to ensure discipline in the party. “We have to take action now to send a strong message of zero tolerance for indiscipline. I have made a strong case for action against them for the sake of the party,” he said. However, there has been no word from the party high command on the stand-off so far. Bajwa and Dullo are both former presidents of the state Congress.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records 224 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Aug 09, 2020 22:19 IST
Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana
Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
Two civil hospitals refuse admission; Tarn Taran man dies, cremated as covid suspect
Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
Robert Pattinson lied to Nolan about going for The Batman audition
Aug 09, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.