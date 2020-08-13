Sections
Jalandhar admn to do covid testing of 35,000 symptomatic persons with co-morbidities

To initiate early treatment of symptomatic persons and those suffering from co-morbidities to minimise loss of lives due to Covid-19, the district administration is all set to...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To initiate early treatment of symptomatic persons and those suffering from co-morbidities to minimise loss of lives due to Covid-19, the district administration is all set to conduct covid test of all 35,000 symptomatic persons in district with co-morbidities.

In a video conference chaired by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to review covid preparedness in districts, DC Ghanshyam Thori said after surge in positive cases, they plan to intensify sampling for tests for early detection of patients.

Officials said that during door-to-door survey by health teams, 35,000 people had pre-existing diseases and samples of all these persons will be collected.

The district has witnessed 91 deaths, of which, 85 were of people with co-morbidities. To complete testing soon, sampling teams have been doubled.



Thori said healthcare infrastructure is continually being ramped up in district besides ensuring availability of beds for level-2 and 3 patients round-the-clock.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said drive against people not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing has also been intensified.

