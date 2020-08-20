Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Jalandhar Cantt is cleanest among 62 cantonments of the country: Swachh Survekshan 2020

Jalandhar Cantt is cleanest among 62 cantonments of the country: Swachh Survekshan 2020

Ranked first with 3,670 points in the nationwide annual cleanliness survey, Jalandhar is far ahead of Amritsar cantonment that bagged the 22nd position and Ferozepur the 26th place

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Jalandhar Cantonment Board office. Chief executive officer Jyoti Kumar said that garbage was segregated at source and organic compost pits were made in the every ward. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar: Jalandhar cantonment was ranked first in the cantonment boards category of the Swachh Survekshan-2020 on Thursday. With 3,670 points, Jalandhar emerged as the cleanest among the 62 cantonments in the country.

Soon after the rankings of Swachh Survekshan-2020 were declared by the Union ministry of housing and urban development, Jyoti Kumar, the chief executive officer of the Jalandhar cantonment board, said: “The credit goes to our sanitation staff, including superintendent, inspectors, workers, who have all made us proud. It’s because of their hard work that we were able to achieve the first rank.”

“We had roped in an NGO for the solid waste management. Our staff started door-to-door garbage collection along with the NGO. The garbage was segregated at source and we made organic compost pits in the every ward,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Amritsar cantonment has secured the 22nd rank, while Ferozepur Cantt was ranked 26th. Besides, Amritsar was adjudged the best in citizen feedback among cantonments.



JALANDHAR CITY NOT EVEN IN TOP 100

Jalandhar, which is among the top five important cities of Punjab, failed to make it to the top 100 in the cleanliness survey for cities with 1-10 lakh population. The city was ranked 119 with 3,096 points.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s Bathinda, Ferozepur among top 100 clean cities in country but Abohar among the dirtiest towns
Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST
Yousuf appointed batting coach for High Performance Centre in Lahore
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Heavy rains in Odisha, two men washed away
Aug 20, 2020 18:01 IST
Ancient mummy safely relocated in Jaipur’s Albert Hall museum
Aug 20, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.