Jalandhar Cantt is cleanest among 62 cantonments of the country: Swachh Survekshan 2020

The Jalandhar Cantonment Board office. Chief executive officer Jyoti Kumar said that garbage was segregated at source and organic compost pits were made in the every ward. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar: Jalandhar cantonment was ranked first in the cantonment boards category of the Swachh Survekshan-2020 on Thursday. With 3,670 points, Jalandhar emerged as the cleanest among the 62 cantonments in the country.

Soon after the rankings of Swachh Survekshan-2020 were declared by the Union ministry of housing and urban development, Jyoti Kumar, the chief executive officer of the Jalandhar cantonment board, said: “The credit goes to our sanitation staff, including superintendent, inspectors, workers, who have all made us proud. It’s because of their hard work that we were able to achieve the first rank.”

“We had roped in an NGO for the solid waste management. Our staff started door-to-door garbage collection along with the NGO. The garbage was segregated at source and we made organic compost pits in the every ward,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Amritsar cantonment has secured the 22nd rank, while Ferozepur Cantt was ranked 26th. Besides, Amritsar was adjudged the best in citizen feedback among cantonments.

JALANDHAR CITY NOT EVEN IN TOP 100

Jalandhar, which is among the top five important cities of Punjab, failed to make it to the top 100 in the cleanliness survey for cities with 1-10 lakh population. The city was ranked 119 with 3,096 points.