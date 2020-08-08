Jalandhar gets 1st govt covid lab on August 10

The lab is being set up under the aegis of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. (HT file)

Jalandhar Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni will inaugurate Jalandhar’s 1st government covid testing lab in Jalandhar on August 10 (Monday) at the northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL). The initial testing capacity would be 100 per day; this would be increased to 1,000 per day. So far, Jalandhar has been sending around 600 samples to Faridkot with reports usually arriving with a delay of 24-48 hours.

The lab is being set up under the aegis of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, and doctors from the RDDL have already been trained there.

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla said the lab would help the department increase the rate of sampling process and trace contacts faster. “We will get results in a few hours after sampling and positive patients can be shifted far more quickly,” Dr Chawla added.

In May, BFUHS, Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur and animal husbandry department director Dr Inderjit Singh had visited Jalandhar to inspect the setting up of the laboratory.

From 733 positive cases on July 1, the district now has 2,911 positive cases on August 7, with 104 cases on Friday. The district has reported 75 deaths, so far, from the virus. Jalandhar stands second after Ludhiana in the state.