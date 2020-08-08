Sections
Home / Cities / Jalandhar gets 1st govt covid lab on August 10

Jalandhar gets 1st govt covid lab on August 10

From 733 positive cases on July 1, Jalandhar now has 2,911 positive cases on August 7, with 104 cases on Friday. The district has reported 75 deaths

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The lab is being set up under the aegis of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. (HT file)

Jalandhar Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni will inaugurate Jalandhar’s 1st government covid testing lab in Jalandhar on August 10 (Monday) at the northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL). The initial testing capacity would be 100 per day; this would be increased to 1,000 per day. So far, Jalandhar has been sending around 600 samples to Faridkot with reports usually arriving with a delay of 24-48 hours.

The lab is being set up under the aegis of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, and doctors from the RDDL have already been trained there.

Jalandhar civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla said the lab would help the department increase the rate of sampling process and trace contacts faster. “We will get results in a few hours after sampling and positive patients can be shifted far more quickly,” Dr Chawla added.

In May, BFUHS, Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur and animal husbandry department director Dr Inderjit Singh had visited Jalandhar to inspect the setting up of the laboratory.



From 733 positive cases on July 1, the district now has 2,911 positive cases on August 7, with 104 cases on Friday. The district has reported 75 deaths, so far, from the virus. Jalandhar stands second after Ludhiana in the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers: Congress to UP govt
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
In defence of India’s original values
Aug 08, 2020 17:20 IST
Uttarakhand forest officials rescue very rare Red Coral Kukri snake
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
Bollywood adding to the anxiety cloud?
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.