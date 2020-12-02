Sections
Jalandhar MC renames BMC Chowk as Samvidhan Chowk

While the name Samvidhan Chowk is being seen as tribute to BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon and father of the Indian constitution, the latter is in memory of Ravidassia leader and Dera Sach Khand deputy head Ramanand Dass, who was shot dead in Austria in 2009.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 00:00 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

In a significant move to woo Dalit voters ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, the Jalandhar municipal corporation (MC) passed a resolution to rename BMC Chowk as Samvidhan Chowk and Rama Mandi Chowk as 108 Sant Ramanand Ji Chowk.

In the proposal, MC officials stated that BMC Chowk stands for British Motor Car Company, which has long been shifted from here. In view of this, and considering the fact that the Chowk is close proximity to several government offices, it should be rechristened the Samvidhan Chowk, the proposal stated.

The Doaba region of Punjab, comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts, is home to a major chunk of the state’s Scheduled Caste (SC) population.



The civic body also passed a resolution to extend full support to farmers protesting the new farm laws, besides clearing around 70 agendas, including the hiring of contractual staff, repair of roads, sterilisation of animals.

The House also proposed to charge ₹2, 000 from those applying for NOC to register their land. Mayor Jagdish Raja proposed construction of elevated road from PAP Chowk to Football Chowk to HMV Chowk for solving the traffic problem.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, created a ruckus alleging that some proposals were passed without consulting them.

