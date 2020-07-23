Sections
Jalandhar MP writes to Captain, seeks probe into 1986 Nakodar police firing case

The MP requested the CM to order an investigation into the Nakodar killings case at the earliest

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Jalandhar Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Thursday wrote to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, requesting an investigation into the killing of four Sikh youth protesters by police in 1986. The letter added that the four Sikh youth protesters, Ravinder Singh Littran, Baldhir Singh Ramgarh, Jhilman Singh Gorsian and Harminder Singh were killed without provocation on February 4, 1986, when they were protesting the burning of a bir (a copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib.

He wrote that even during the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2019, he had raised the Nakodar police firing case, and had requested the CM to open investigation into the unfortunate incident and provide justice to families of victims. He said Captain Amarinder Singh had promised that the case will be reopened and investigated. The MP requested the CM to fulfil the promise made to the people and order an investigation into the Nakodar killings case at the earliest. “The families are waiting for justice with crossed fingers even after almost 35 years. It is time that justice be done to them and their suffering be put to an end,” he said.

