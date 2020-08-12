Sections
Jalandhar OOATs see addicts drop out of treatment after lockdown relaxation

The availability of drugs with the addicts or shortage of medicines in de-addiction centres

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:17 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The district has 10 OOAT centres and a de-addiction centre in the civil hospital (Shutterstock)

Jalandhar The district has recorded a drop out of drug addicts and a decline in new admissions from its Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres since the relaxation of the lockdown in May-end. The district is receiving 8-10 new admissions per day in all centres, against over 40 admissions a day, during curfew in the state in April and May.

Experts attribute this trend to two causes. The availability of drugs with the addicts or shortage of medicines in de-addiction centres. The district has 10 OOAT centres and a de-addiction centre in the civil hospital that provides treatment and medicines for drug de-addiction to patients. “The availability of drugs might be a reason behind addicts not taking treatment,” said Dr Aman Sood, a psychiatrist at a de-addiction centre.

The monthly data also points to the trend. In March, OOAT centres registered 353 new admissions of addicts, in April 1,432, in May 1,097, in June 382 and in July 233 patients for treatment. There is also a decline in registered drug addict patients over the past three months. In July, 3,225 dropped out against total registered 13,663 patients. In June, 2,936 did not come for treatment against total registered 13,420 patients and in May 1,837 people left the treatment, after registration with the health department.

Officials admit that shortage of supply of medicine was the prime reason for addicts losing interest in treatment.



A drug addict told HT that some of them had jobs and they could not risk their employment by coming frequently to the centre, as it wasted a lot of their time.

“Every addict has to visit the OOAT centre every day to take his daily dose. During the lockdown, we used to give 5-7 day medicine to people so they do not have to come every day,” said a senior doctor on the request of anonymity.

Dr Sood added that supply was regular, but was replenished weekly. “To cater to all registered 14,000 patients, all OOAT centres manage with available stock.”

Dr Sandeep Bhola, de-addiction centre in-charge Kapurthala said, “There has been a decline in new admission and rise in drop-outs over past three months. No new woman patient had registered over these three months.”

