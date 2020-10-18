Jalandhar police recover cache of drugs from Ludhiana man’s house

A day after a drug supplier was arrested on the disclosure of his aide, the Jalandhar police on Sunday conducted a raid at his house in Chet Singh Nagar on Gill Road and recovered 30,000 intoxicant pills.

Vikas Bansal, alias Bunty, was arrested in Ludhiana on Saturday after his accomplice, who was nabbed by the Jalandhar police a few days ago, revealed that Bansal was his supplier.

Police had recovered 27,000 pills from Bansal’s aide in Jalandhar.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Dharampal said during questioning, the man arrested by the Jalandhar police revealed that he used to procure intoxicant pills from Bansal in Ludhiana, following which a police team came down here and arrested him on Saturday.

The ACP said as a drug inspector was not available during Bansal’s arrest on Saturday, the police team went back on Sunday to search his house and recovered 30,000 tablets.

According to his neighbours, people, especially labourers, often queued up outside his house to buy pills.

The ACP said more recoveries were expected on Bansal’s disclosure.